NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 12 August 2021 were: 972.11p Capital only 977.34p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 60,000 ordinary shares on 12th August 2021, the Company has 97,333,784 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.