

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Traders are staying cautious in view of the spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, the FDA has authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable immunocompromised groups such as organ transplant patients.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly positive.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 53.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 17.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished on a positive note. The Dow and S&P 500 scaled new record highs. The Dow, which rose to 35,510.77, settled at 35,499.85, gaining 14.88 points or 0.04 percent. The S&P 500 ended up by 13.13 points or 0.3 percent at 4,460.83, slightly off a new high of 4,461.77.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it was up 1.0 percent in the previous month.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 81.4, while it was up 81.2 in the previous month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. The prior week North America rig count was 647 and the U.S. rig count was 491.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 8.44 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,516.30.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 126.20 points, or 0.48 percent, at 26,391.62. Japanese shares ended slightly lower as chip-related stocks fell on concerns over demand. The Nikkei average slid 37.87 points, or 0.14 percent, to finish at 27,977.15, while the broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent higher at 1,956.39. Australian markets hit a record high.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 40.70 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,628.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 37.20 points, or 0.47 percent, at 7,897.70.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 22.43 points or 0.33 percent. The German DAX is adding 63.02 points or 0.39 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 27.44 points or 0.38 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 34.84 points or 0.28 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.17 percent.



