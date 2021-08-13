- (PLX AI) - Vestas profitability issues are temporary and medium-term outlook remains good, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target cut to DKK 292 from DKK 296
- • Shares were up 3.6% today to DKK 241.40
- • Q2 earnings were weak and the outlook cut below consensus, but the very strong order intake for the second quarter supports higher revenue forecasts, Kepler said
- • The strength of order intake from EMEA is more than sufficient to compensate for the current decline in America, Kepler said
- • The service maintenance performance also supports positive estimate revisions for this business division: Kepler
- • NOTE: Vestas competitor Nordex today maintained its guidance for the current financial year of achieving consolidated sales of EUR 4.7 to 5.2 billion and an EBITDA margin of 4.0 to 5.5 percent
