DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Aug-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 12/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.4583 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40306060 CODE: PR1R ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 119982 EQS News ID: 1226468 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)