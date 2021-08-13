

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The FDA has authorized the use of an additional dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in immunocompromised populations who are at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 disease. This population include immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age or older who have undergone solid organ transplantation or who are diagnosed to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for the use of additional dose.



The FDA also noted that it is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed for other individuals in the future. However, the agency noted that today's action does not apply to people who are not immunocompromised.



Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, said: 'Today's action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19.'



Separately, Moderna said a recent double-blind, randomized controlled trial of 120 individuals who had undergone solid organ transplant procedures (heart, kidney, kidney-pancreas, liver, lung, pancreas) showed that a third dose of the company's COVID-19 vaccine improved immune response. The third dose was generally well tolerated in the study, Moderna said.



