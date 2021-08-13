Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Directorate Change

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made on 20 July 2021, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gill Morris to the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect following the successful completion of customary due diligence checks by the Company's Nominated Adviser. Mrs Morris has joined the Audit and the Management & Engagement committees of the Board and will replace Stephen Coe as Chair of the Audit Committee prior to 31 December 2021.

Additional Information in respect of the AIM Rules

The following information regarding the appointment of Gillian Yvonne Morris (née Thomas), aged 58, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current Directorships Previous Directorships (within the last five years) The International Stock Exchange Group Limited Specsavers Finance (Guernsey) Limited Gill Morris Consulting

As at the date of this announcement, Gillian Morris does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out above there are no further disclosures pursuant to Rule 17 or Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Gillian Morris.

