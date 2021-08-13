ENOGIA: Greenshoe option exercised in the -2

DJ ENOGIA: Greenshoe option exercised in the proportion of 93% as part of IPO

ENOGIA ENOGIA: Greenshoe option exercised in the proportion of 93% as part of IPO 13-Aug-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Greenshoe option exercised in the proportion of 93% as part of ENOGIA's IPO on Euronext Growth(R) Marseille, 13 August 2021 - 6.00 p.m. -- Exercise of the greenshoe option for 133 152 new shares, i.e. ?1.5 million -- Final amount of the capital increase raised to ?12.6 million -- Implementation of the liquidity contract ENOGIA, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces result of the exercise of the greenshoe option and the implementation of a liquidity contract. As part of its IPO on the Euronext Growth(R) market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO), CIC Market Solutions, acting as stabilising agent, has exercised the greenshoe option in the amount ?1,544,563.20, resulting in the issuance of 133,152 additional new shares (out of a maximum of 143,104 shares provided for in the offer) at the offer price, i.e. ?11.60 per share. As a result, the total number of new ENOGIA shares issued as part of the IPO now stands at 1,087,184, bringing the size of the issue to ?12,611,334.40. ENOGIA's share capital now comprises 3,992,084 shares. ENOGIA thanks all the institutional investors and the many individual shareholders that contributed to the success of its IPO. Stabilisation transactions In accordance with Article 6 of EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the conditions applicable to share buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, CIC Market Solutions, in its capacity as stabilising agent, reports that it has carried out stabilisation transactions on ENOGIA shares. Stabilisation began on 14 July 2021 and ended on 12 August 2021. The last stabilisation transaction was performed on 12 August 2021. The stabilisation transactions were carried out under the following conditions: Price range of stabilisation transactions Date Low price (in euros) High price (in euros) 15/07/2021 11.60 11.60 16/07/2021 11.60 11.60 19/07/2021 11.60 11.60 20/07/2021 11.60 11.60 21/07/2021 11.60 11.60 22/07/2021 11.60 11.60 26/07/2021 11,60 11.60 30/07/2021 11.60 11.60 02/08/2021 11.60 11.60 04/08/2021 11.60 11.60 06/08/2021 11.60 11.60 09/08/2021 11.60 11.60 10/08/2021 11.60 11.60 11/08/2021 11.60 11.60 12/08/2021 11.60 11.60

Implementation of a liquidity contract with CIC Market Solutions

The company has entered into a liquidity contract with CIC Market Solutions, in accordance with the regulations in force, with a view to promoting the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations of ENOGIA shares on Euronext Growth.

This liquidity agreement was concluded in accordance with Decision 2021-01 of the Authority des Marchés Financiers dated 22 June 2021, applicable since 1 July 2021, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

It will take effect on 16 August 2021.

Performance of the contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It may also be suspended at the request of the Issuer for such period as it may specify. CIC Market Solutions may also suspend performance of the contract if information brought to its attention makes it impossible for it to continue to fulfil its obligations.

The contract may be terminated at any time by ENOGIA, without notice. It may be terminated at any time by CIC Market Solutions, with 30 days' notice. CIC Market Solutions may also terminate the agreement when the Liquidity Provider agreement between it and Euronext Paris is terminated.

For the implementation of the agreement entered into with CIC Market Solutions, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: ?200,000 in cash.

Change in the shareholding structure

Following the exercise of the greenshoe option, the breakdown of capital is as follows:

Number of shares % of capital Founding directors 1,328,172 33.27% Historical founders 721,565 18.07% Faurecia Ventures 650,793 16.30% Employees 92,690 2.32% Other investors 268,541 6.73% Free float 930,323 23.30% TOTAL 3,992,084 100%

Next release: Half-year 2021 results, 19 October 2021 after trading

Availability of the Prospectus

Copies of the Prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available free of charge and on request at the Company's registered office, 19 avenue Paul Héroult - 13015 Marseille, and on the following websites enogia.com/ bourse and www.amf-france.org. Approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as a positive opinion on the securities offered.

Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of the Registration Document, in particular the risks related to the business and the risks related to the competitive environment, as well as in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors related to the Offering" of the Securities Note.

Financial intermediaries and advisors

Mazars CIC Market Solutions Lamy Lexel L'Agence ComFi by CIC Market Solutions Syrec Astrée Listing sponsor, Lead manager and Bookrunner Legal advisor Statutory auditors Financial communication

Find all the information on ENOGIA's prospective IPO on https://enogia.com/bourse

About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for fuel cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has nearly 50 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Contacts Communication and corporate press Sylvie Bourdon Investor relations and financial media L'Agence ComFi by CIC Market Solutions Head of Marketing Communications Sophie Le Bris & Cindy David enogia-investir@cic.fr sylvie.bourdon@enogia.com 01 53 45 80 59 / 06 65 15 83 58 06 18 43 90 12 Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in France, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country.

No communication or information concerning this press release or concerning ENOGIA may be published in a country or region requiring registration or approval. No action has been taken (or will be taken) in any country (other than France) in which such action would be required. An offer of securities in France would only be made after approval by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of the relevant prospectus.

This press release is promotional communication and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

The distribution of this press release has not been made and has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this press release is directed at and intended solely for (i) persons located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals within the meaning of section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, (iii) persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated association, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, or (iv) any other person to whom this press release may otherwise be communicated in accordance with the Act (the persons mentioned in paragraphs (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as the "Relevant Authorised Persons"). This press release does not constitute a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority of the United Kingdom within the meaning of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Securities may not be offered, purchased or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). This press release may not be published, circulated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America.

The distribution of this press release in certain countries may violate applicable laws and regulations. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release may not be published, circulated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, as opposed to historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about ENOGIA's current and future strategy, and the environment in which ENOGIA operates. They involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those set out and described in detail in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Registration Document.

These forward-looking statements are provided only as of the date of this press release, and ENOGIA expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publish any updates or corrections to the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change affecting forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances upon which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are hard to predict and generally beyond ENOGIA's control. Actual results could differ materially from those described in, or suggested or projected by forward-looking information and statements. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: ENOGIA_CP_Greenshoe_option_ENG

