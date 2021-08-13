

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 116,545 new cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, August 12, taking total cases to 36.34 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



Around 614 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 619,250.



The 7-day average in the country is about 125,894 cases a day, about 102,342 more than a month ago. The Delta variant continues to wreak havoc as number of cases and death continue to climb in the country. Daily caseloads have increased tenfold since late June, while the number of death have doubled. Number of coronavirus patients being hospitalized have also increased significantly.



Meanwhile, the pace of vaccination has increased slowly in recent weeks as more corporate companies, firms and institutions have announced vaccine requirements. As of August 12, more than 167.4 million people have been fully vaccinated, i.e. 51% of the US population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Around 59.2% of all Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine.



The federal officials have also recommended indoor masking regardless of vaccination status.



Meanwhile, with the efficacy of vaccines demonstrated, the FDA on Thursday authorized an additional third dose to be administered to people with compromised immune systems.



