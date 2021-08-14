DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 10/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 64.0536

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 945816

CODE: MSDU

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 119731 EQS News ID: 1225594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225594&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)