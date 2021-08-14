DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 10/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.6804

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5768354

CODE: IMWRD

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 119686 EQS News ID: 1225549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225549&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)