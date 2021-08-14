DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2021 / 14:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD
DEALING DATE: 10/08/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.5426
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5771088
CODE: PR1P.DE
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LLU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 119748 EQS News ID: 1225704 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225704&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 14, 2021 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)