DJ H1 an Q2 2021 Operating and Financial Results

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) H1 an Q2 2021 Operating and Financial Results 12-Aug-2021 / 09:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for H1 and Q2 2021

Resilient and flexible business model delivers robust EBITDA growth of 24.1%

12 August 2021, Moscow - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces its operating and auditor-reviewed IFRS financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (H1 2021).

The Company also announces an interim dividend for H1 2021 of RUB 11.5 per GDR/share and upgrades its forecast for net store openings for the full year to 730.

Operating and financial summary for H1 2021

-- Revenue increased by 28.1% y-o-y to RUB 106.1 billion on the back of continued double-digit LFL salesgrowth and expansion of the store network? Retail revenue grew by 30.1% y-o-y to RUB 93.0 billion ? Wholesale revenue was up by 15.2% y-o-y to RUB 13.1 billion

-- LFL sales[1] grew by 11.9% (by 12.6% adjusted for an additional trading day in 2020 due to the leap year)? LFL traffic increased by 9.0% (by 9.7% adjusted for the leap-year effect), marking a reversal ofCOVID-19 trends and rising above pre-COVID 2019 levels, driven by assortment rotation and promotionalactivities focused on traffic-generating items ? LFL average ticket was up by 2.6% supported by the introduction of new price points amidnormalisation from the high base of the previous year

-- The total number of stores increased by 418 to 4,585 (of which 486 are franchised), slightly ahead ofplan as the store rollout programme was accelerated to benefit from lower capex costs and offset inflation of rawmaterials prices. The total selling space of stores operating under the Fix Price brand increased by 94.4 ths. sqm,reaching a total of 983.9 ths. sqm (22.7% growth on a y-o-y basis)

-- Gross profit was up by 22.3% y-o-y to RUB 33.1 billion. As expected, the gross margin normalised comparedto H1 2020, when closures of HoReCa establishments and specialty retailers at the onset of the pandemic led to anabnormal increase in the share of non-food items in sales. Compared to the same period of 2019, the gross marginimproved by 21 bps to 31.2%, as Fix Price's resilient and highly flexible business model fully offset increasedtransportation costs and commodities inflation

-- SG&A costs (excl. D&A) as a percentage of revenue improved by 61 bps y-o-y to 12.9%, versus 13.6% for H12020 and 14.0% for H1 2019, reflecting better rental terms due to Fix Price's strong negotiation position withlandlords, as well as increased staff productivity and other efficiencies

-- EBITDA[2] increased by 24.1% to RUB 19.8 billion, reflecting gross profit growth and positive operatingleverage. The EBITDA margin remained robust at 18.7%, compared to the abnormally high level of 19.3% in H1 2020, asgross margin pressure was to a large extent offset by strict cost control and operating leverage. Compared topre-COVID levels in H1 2019, the EBITDA margin increased by 138 bps from 17.3%, reflecting structural improvementsin operating efficiency

-- Operating profit grew by 26.4% to RUB 14.2 billion. The operating margin was 13.3%, compared to 13.5% forH1 2020 and 11.0% for H1 2019

-- Profit for the period increased by 8.6% to RUB 9.8 billion. The net profit margin stood at 9.2%, versus10.9% and 6.4% for the same periods of 2020 and 2019, respectively

-- The IAS 17-based adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio remained at a conservative 0.4x, well below thethreshold of 1.0x set out in the Group's guidance

Fix Price CEO Dmitry Kirsanov said:

"I am proud of Fix Price's debut IFRS financial results as a publicly traded company. Our business model has continued to demonstrate its resilience and flexibility as macroeconomic headwinds have contributed to a complex trading environment. Thanks to our ability to consistently offer the best value for money as accelerating inflation puts pressure on real disposable incomes, Fix Price remains the value retailer of choice for customers across its markets of presence. "Half-year revenue surpassed RUB 100 billion, increasing by 28.1% to RUB 106.1 billion, driven by double-digit LFL sales and the continued expansion of our store network. EBITDA of RUB 19.8 billion was up by 24.1% year-on-year, with a robust EBITDA margin of 18.7% - only slightly below the abnormally high level of last year and significantly ahead of the same period pre-COVID in 2019 - as management maintained strict control of costs and maximised operational leverage. SG&A costs continue to decrease as a share of revenue as we continue to improve lease terms and due to other operational efficiencies. "During the first half of the year management focused on maintaining operational flexibility and gradually adjusting to the new environment as the post-COVID recovery continues, with the introduction of new price points and fast assortment rotation. We also focused on growing traffic to position Fix Price to benefit from an expected increase in impulse shopping and discretionary spending in the second half of the year. In addition, we accelerated our store opening programme as we sought to lock in lower capex costs and offset an anticipated rise in raw materials costs through the rest of the year, completing 60% of the plan for FY 2021 in the first half of the year and entering 65 new localities. "Since the end of the reporting period management has introduced a number of measures to support LFL sales growth going forward in response to additional pressures from external factors in the macroeconomic environment. Notwithstanding current headwinds, management remains committed to achieving the guidance that we announced during our IPO. Our belief in the strength of the business is reflected in the decision to pay a dividend equal to 100% of IFRS net profit for H1 2021 - well above the minimum level set out in the Company's Dividend Policy."

LFL dynamics, %

H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2019 LFL sales growth 11.9% 13.3% 18.6% LFL traffic growth 9.0% (4.5%) 10.3% LFL average ticket growth 2.6% 18.7% 7.5% Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 LFL sales growth 11.8% 10.8% 18.3% LFL traffic growth 21.8% (15.3%) 9.9% LFL average ticket growth (8.2%) 30.8% 7.7%

Store base, geographical coverage and selling space

30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.06.2020 Number of stores 4,585 4,167 3,773 Russia 4,204 3,891 3,589 Belarus 180 152 116 Kazakhstan 138 89 52 Uzbekistan 38 15 0 Latvia 19 14 10 Georgia 4 4 4 Kyrgyzstan 2 2 2 Number of company-operated stores 4,099 3,742 3,363 Russia 3,775 3,507 3,251 Belarus 171 143 67 Kazakhstan 115 77 45 Uzbekistan 38 15 0 Number of franchised stores 486 425 410 Russia 429 384 338 Belarus 9 9 49 Kazakhstan 23 12 7 Latvia 19 14 10 Georgia 4 4 4 Kyrgyzstan 2 2 2 Selling space (sqm) 983,919 889,526 801,710 Company-operated stores 877,518 797,352 712,317 Franchised stores 106,401 92,174 89,393

Operating results

Store network expansion

-- The Company added 418 net new stores during the first six months of 2021, including 357 company-operatedstores and 61 franchised stores

-- Fix Price continued its active expansion across Russia and abroad. Approximately a quarter of netopenings were in geographies outside Russia, leading to 169 bps growth in the share of international geographiesfrom the start of the year to 8.3% of the total store base as of June 30, 2021

-- The total store base reached 4,585 stores, up 21.5% y-o-y, with franchised stores representing 10.6% ofthe total store count (down 27 bps y-o-y)

-- Total selling space increased by 94.4 ths. sqm during H1 2021, reaching a total of 983.9 ths. sqm (22.7%growth y-o-y). The average selling space per Fix Price store was 215 sqm, compared to 212 sqm a year ago

-- The Company accelerated store openings in H1 2021, achieving 60% of the full-year target, to capitaliseon lower capex costs and in anticipation of price inflation for construction materials during the remainder of2021. Due to this acceleration, the Company has revised its full-year plan for net openings in 2021 upwards toapproximately 730 stores

LFL sales growth

-- The Company recorded another quarter of double-digit LFL sales growth of 11.8% in Q2 2021. LFL trafficgrowth of 21.8% fully offset a decrease in the LFL average ticket of 8.2%. Compared to the pre-COVID period bothcomponents demonstrated positive dynamics - LFL sales in H1 2021 grew by 25.4% compared to H1 2019 on the back of a2.8% increase in LFL traffic and 22.0% growth in the average ticket

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)