We are delighted to announce that Shield Therapeutics plc will be presenting at our next Investor Forum on Thursday 23 September at 5:00pm. The Investor Forum connects investors with companies looking for capital. Each company will present for 10-15 minutes, followed by an opportunity for Q&A.

The Forum is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com /p/49CL-HU2/join-our-webinar

Shield Therapeutics plc is a de-risked pharmaceutical company with a lead product, Feraccru/Accrufer, approved in Europe and the US for the treatment of iron deficiency in adults. Outside the US, the strategy is to use distribution and commercialisation partners in return for royalties and sales milestones. In the US, Shield has just started its own commercialisation programme.

This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those cannot attend the live presentation.

Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-HU2/join-our-webinar

