Positive Profit Alert for MeiDong Auto (1268.HK) as Profit for the Period Increases by no less than 70%

Hong Kong, 12 August 2021 - China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (1268.HK) announced that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, the Group expects to record an increase of no less than 70% year-on-year in the profit for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The increase is mainly attributable to the growth and improved margin of the new passenger vehicle sales business and certain one-off gains.

For announcement, please refer to HKEX website: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0812/ 2021081200796.pdf

