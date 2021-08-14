Anzeige
Samstag, 14.08.2021
Voyager Digital brachte bis zu 16.405% Gewinn! Diese brandneue Firma hat ähnliches Potenzial!
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 
Stuttgart
13.08.21
08:16 Uhr
7,050 Euro
+0,900
+14,63 %
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Igor Galas, Vice Governor of the Krasnodar Region, visited PJSC NCSP 12-Aug-2021 / 20:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Igor Galas, Vice Governor of the Krasnodar Region, visited PJSC NCSP

On 10 August, there was a visit from the Vice Governor of the Krasnodar Region Igor Galas, during which the results of the pilot stream of the Programme for Improving Labour Productivity at PJSC NCSP were summed up and the leaders of the project were awarded.

Within six months of the pilot stream, the employees of PJSC NCSP, together with experts from the Federal Centre of Competence, optimised the current production process at the key site: mapped the stream, identified problems and found solutions to resolve them, managed timekeeping and implemented improvements.

The goal of the pilot stream to improve labour productivity at PJSC NCSP was to launch a process of continuous improvement aimed at increasing competitiveness.

In addition, more than 30 employees of PJSC NCSP are enrolled in the Productivity Leaders educational programme. NCSP has become the leader in the number of programme participants from one enterprise in 2021.

As noted by Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, participation in the national project is not only a matter of quantitative indicators. This is, first of all, working with people, with employees-working with initiative, with suggestions for improvement, involving employees in change management to achieve increased efficiency at the site thanks to their experience and knowledge gained.

The accomplished work results made the first achievements possible-within the framework of the national project, more than 10 indicators are monitored and analysed, the main of which are cargo handling intensity on the processing line, ship loading time, car handling time, etc. For example, it resulted in a reduction in internal production losses by 11.8% at the warehouse-board section and by 18.8% at the car-warehouse section, an increase in work intensity by 14.1%, and a reduction in warehouse area turnover time by 15%.

Lean principles continue to be transferred to other production sites of PJSC NCSP.

PJSC NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

© 2021 Dow Jones News
