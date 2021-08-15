ATX TR created a set of new All-time-Highs and ATX first time in the index history 10 days in a row stronger. News came from Strabag (2), Valneva (2), Wienerberger, Addiko, Kapsch TrafficCom, Austrian Post, Polytec, Do&Co, Rosenbauer, Vienna Insurance Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,1% to 7.308,32 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 33,7%. Up to now there were 103 days with a positive and 54 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 33,7%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,37%, the weakest is Friday with 0,04%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 10% in front of VIG 6,11% and Agrana 4,4%. And the following stocks performed worst: Polytec Group -5,66% in front of AT&S -3,14% and ...

