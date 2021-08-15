Rosenbauer: The Rosenbauer Group, manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disaster protection, generated revenues of Euro 448.1 mn in the first half of 2021. Following a recovery process in the second quarter of the year, revenues remained at a very high level but fell just short of the multi-year record high achieved in the previous year (1-6/2020: Euro 458.0 mn). The MENA and CEEU areas increased their business volumes by 25% and 14% respectively. Meanwhile, the surprisingly fast global economic rebound is putting many supply chains under pressure, including that of the Rosenbauer Group, and key manufacturing sectors are grappling with inefficiencies such as poor availability of materials and delayed deliveries. The waiver of COVID-19 liquidity support at several international ...

