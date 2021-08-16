

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded an annualized 1.3 percent on year in the second quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 3.9 percent contraction in the first quarter.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent - again exceeding expectations for 0.2 percent following the 1.0 percent drop in the three months prior.



Capital expenditure gained 1.7 percent on quarter, matching expectations after sinking 1.2 percent in the previous three months.



External demand was down 0.3 percent on quarter versus forecasts for a fall of 0.1 percent after slipping 0.2 percent in Q1.



Private consumption climbed 0.8 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a loss of 0.1 percent after sinking 1.5 percent in the previous three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de