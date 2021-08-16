

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,515-point plateau although it may find support on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with earnings news and bargain hunting potentially limited by sinking crude oil prices and surging coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index fell 8.44 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,516.30 after trading between 3,500.80 and 3,540.08. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 9.60 points or 0.39 percent to end at 2,468.74.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.43 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.34 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced 0.99 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.21 percent, Jiangxi Copper dropped 0.90 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) climbed 1.29 percent, Yanzhou Coal tumbled 1.92 percent, PetroChina declined 1.09 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy increased 0.39 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.56 percent, Poly Developments plummeted 3.22 percent, China Vanke perked 0.66 percent, China Fortune Land sank 0.93 percent and Bank of Communications was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but all managed to finish slightly to the upside.



The Dow added 15.53 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 35,515.38, while the NASDAQ rose 6.64 points or 0.04 percent to close at 14,822.90 and the S&P 500 added 7.17 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,468.00. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.



Corporate results offered support, led by Walt Disney, which posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a strong growth of its customer base.



In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary report said U.S. consumer sentiment index fell to an almost 10-year low. Also, the Labor Department said import and export prices both increase more than expected.



Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as traders weighed the outlook for energy demand amid spikes in the delta variant coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.65 or 0.9 percent at $68.44 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide July figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment later this morning.



Industrial production is tipped to gain 7.8 percent on year, down from 8.3 percent in June. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 11.5 percent, down from 12.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to advance 11.3 percent on year, down from 12.6 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate in June was 5.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

