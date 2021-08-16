- (PLX AI) - DSV new outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 13,750-14,500 million, up from DKK 12,500-13,000 million previously.
- • Says about DKK 750 million of the upgrade is related to the expected impact from GIL, and the rest to the performance of the existing DSV business
- • The upgraded outlook for 2021 is based on the assumption that the current situation in the transport markets with strong demand, tight capacity and high rates will continue for the remainder of 2021 and that currency exchange rates will remain at current levels
