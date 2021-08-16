- (PLX AI) - DSV Capital increase by DKK 16,000,000 nominal value and transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration for Agility's Global Integrated Logistics business ("GIL").
- • The capital increase corresponds to 7.14 per cent of the share capital in DSV Panalpina A/S
- • The capital increase was completed without pre-emption rights for DSV Panalpina A/S' existing shareholders
- • The new shares have been subscribed for at a price of DKK 1 per share against a contribution in kind of shares in Agility International GIL Holdings I Limited, in Agility Logistics International B.V., and in Agility Company LLC
- • First trading day for new shares is Aug. 17
