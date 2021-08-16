Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
PR Newswire
16.08.2021 | 08:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 July 2021

PR Newswire

London, August 13

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry% of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.3
2UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.3
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
4TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
5ENIEnergyItaly 2.9
6VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.8
7OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.7
8TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 2.7
9NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.5
10INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
11NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
12Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
13SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.3
14Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.3
15Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.3
16SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.2
17Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.2
18Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.1
19Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
20Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.0
21BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.0
22CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.9
23PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.8
24CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.2
25ComsysIndustrialsJapan 0.9
26MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.8
27Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.8
28MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
29Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.7
30Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
31TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.6
32Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.5
Total equity investments63.7
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.9
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.7
Total fixed income investments9.6
Cash and other net assets26.7
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK27.5
Japan16.2
United Kingdom12.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan4.3
Americas3.4
Fixed Income9.6
Cash and other net assets26.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care16.3
Communication Services10.2
Financials8.1
Consumer Staples6.4
Consumer Discretionary6.0
Energy5.6
Information Technology4.8
Industrials4.4
Real Estate2.0
Fixed Income9.6
Cash and other net assets26.7
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 July 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,823,000.

16 August 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58


Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

© 2021 PR Newswire
