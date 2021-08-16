EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 July 2021

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JULY 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.3 2 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.3 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 4 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 5 ENI Energy Italy 2.9 6 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.8 7 Orange Communication Services France 2.7 8 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.7 9 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.5 10 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 11 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.4 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.3 14 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.3 15 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.3 16 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.2 17 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.2 18 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.1 19 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 20 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.0 21 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.0 22 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.9 23 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 24 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.2 25 Comsys Industrials Japan 0.9 26 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.8 27 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.8 28 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 29 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 30 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 31 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 32 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 63.7 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.9 2 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050 4.7 Total fixed income investments 9.6 Cash and other net assets 26.7 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 27.5 Japan 16.2 United Kingdom 12.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.3 Americas 3.4 Fixed Income 9.6 Cash and other net assets 26.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 July 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 16.3 Communication Services 10.2 Financials 8.1 Consumer Staples 6.4 Consumer Discretionary 6.0 Energy 5.6 Information Technology 4.8 Industrials 4.4 Real Estate 2.0 Fixed Income 9.6 Cash and other net assets 26.7 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 July 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,823,000.

16 August 2021

