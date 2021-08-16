Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Property

DJ Disposal of Property

16 August 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Disposal of Property

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from its portfolio.

The Company has sold a 31,062 sq ft retail warehouse unit in Galashiels for GBP4.5 million, GBP1.8 million (67%) ahead of the 30 June 2021 valuation, representing a net initial yield1 of 5.73%.

The property was purchased in May 2017 for GBP3.1m and has a current weighted average unexpired lease term ("WAULT") of 3.3 years. Following the disposal, net gearing2 has decreased to 23.7%.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

"This disposal to a special purchaser crystallises a significant profit on a unit with a relatively short WAULT and provides liquidity to add to the Company's current pipeline of property acquisition opportunities."

1 Passing rent divided by sale price plus estimated purchasers' costs.

2 Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits and retentions) divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

