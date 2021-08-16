

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production increased more than initially estimated in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent monthly in June. In the initial estimate, output grew 6.2 percent.



Shipments gained 4.8 percent on month in June. According to the initial estimate, shipment rose 4.3 percent.



Inventories rose percent 2.1 percent in June versus a 2.3 percent growth in the initial estimate.



The inventory ratio declined 0.3 percent monthly in June, as estimated.



On a yearly basis, industrial production accelerated 23.0 percent in June. In the initial estimate, output rose 22.6 percent.



Capacity utilization grew 6.2 percent monthly in June and gained 30.3 percent from a year ago.



