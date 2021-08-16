Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
16.08.21
08:08 Uhr
8,960 Euro
-0,020
-0,22 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
16.08.2021 | 09:29
On legal proceedings related to the mandatory share repurchase offer of JSC Olainfarm

Joint Stock Company Olainfarm, hereinafter - the Company, hereby informs that it has been invited as a third party in the administrative case No A43003521, hereinafter - the Case, initiated in regard to the application of Agris Auce and Marcis Judzis, shareholders of JSC Olainfarm, dated 26 July 2021, for the annulment of the decision of the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) authorizing JSC AB CITY, registration number 40203174414, to make a mandatory share repurchase offer for the Company.

The Company points out that no court decisions suspending the Company's mandatory share repurchase offer have been adopted in the Case to date. Accordingly, it is continuing following the terms of the prospectus.

The question of interim relief in the Case - the possible suspension of the Company's mandatory share repurchase offer - will be considered by the court on 24 August 2021, i.e. already after the mandatory share repurchase offer expires.

The Company will inform the shareholders about the outcome of the Case if any court decisions, made in the Case, will affect the Company's mandatory share repurchase offer.

As previously reported, the Financial and Capital Market Commission authorized JSC AB CITY to make a mandatory share repurchase offer for JSC Olainfarm, as JSC AB CITY has acquired voting rights attached to shares of JSC Olainfarm on the basis of indirect ownership that in total comprise 30.85% of the of JSC Olainfarm total number of shares with voting rights.

The price per share in the mandatory share repurchase offer has been set at EUR 9.26.
The offer ends at 16.00 on 17 August 2021.


