The outlook for U.S. residential solar remains strong, according to Jesse Pichel of ROTH Capital Partners. The large-scale segment, however, is hampered by rising costs and the likelihood of sanctions on Xinjiang-made materials.From pv magazine 08/2021 The Invesco Solar ETF, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, underperformed broader markets in July. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) decreased 3.0%, while the S&P 500 increased by 1.1% and the DJIA increased by 0.5%. The top five performing solar stocks in the U.S. market were: JinkoSolar Holding Co. (16.9%), Generac ...

