The Sudair Solar PV plant is the first project under the renewable energy program run by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The facility is owned by energy giants ACWA Power and Aramco, as well as electricity holding company Badeel.Saudi energy company ACWA Power announced it has reached financial close for a 1.5 GW PV project set to be located at Sudair Industrial City - a location under construction approximately 120 km from the capital Riyadh. The SAR 3.4 billion (US$907 million) project is owned by ACWA Power and Saudi electricity holding company Badeel, which have each a 35% stake in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...