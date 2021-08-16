DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Aug-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 13/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.4244

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211572

CODE: TPHU

ISIN: LU1681037948

