- (PLX AI) - Pandora will need to explain its weak guidance for the second half of the year in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said.
- • Pandora pre-released some Q2 numbers earlier this month, revealing strong performance, but shares fell after investors were disappointed with a guidance upgrade that was slightly below consensus
- • Pandora implicitly guides for single-digit growth in the second half, which in seems conservative, given the continued strong US momentum and likely strong momentum in eStore, Danske said (buy, DKK 920)
- • In a blue sky scenario, Pandora could even achieve double-digit organic growth towards 2025, substantially above consensus estimates, Nordea said (buy, DKK 1,100)
- • The share drop after the pre-release was a buying opportunity, Carnegie said, arguing the company likely beat both revenue and EBIT consensus in the quarter
- • The second half of the year is uncertain and challenging, after Pandora benefited from temporary tailwinds and easy comparisons, SEB said (sell, DKK 600)
PANDORA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de