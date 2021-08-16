Finastra secures SWIFT Compatible Application label for Trade Finance

Fusion Trade Innovation is recognized for supporting SWIFT SR2021 standards release ahead of changes to Category 7 type messages in November 2021

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that it is the first technology provider to secure the SWIFT Compatible Application label 2021 for Trade Finance. The achievement proves that Fusion Trade Innovation, Finastra's global trade and supply chain booking engine and processing solution, meets rigorous SWIFT industry standards. The solution is ready to support customers ahead of the SWIFT SR2021 go-live in November this year, which impacts Category 7 Guarantees and Standby Letters of Credit messages.





Anastasia McAlpine, Head of Product for Trade and Supply Chain Finance at Finastra said, "SWIFT SR2021 completes the cycle of the most significant set of changes to the trade finance messaging interface in nearly 30 years, with the updated message structures and the introduction of new message types. We are delighted to have secured this SWIFT Compatible Application label as it demonstrates Fusion Trade Innovation's strong capabilities to align with the extensive and complex SWIFT standards. It is also testament to the solution's ability to support customers as the industry evolves."

Banks around the world are facing many challenges due to the pandemic, and this leads to greater intensity when navigating the changes needed to ensure compliance with the SWIFT SR2021 for Category 7 Guarantees and Standby Letters of Credit messages. The new fields and message types, introduced as part of these upcoming changes, require banks and financial institutions to review existing business and operational processes for multiple trade finance products, domestically and cross-border, including the introduction of the new Undertakings functionality.

Finastra's Fusion Trade Innovation supported customers through the first wave of SWIFT changes in 2018. Now the solution is the first compatible and ready to support banks with this next stage.

