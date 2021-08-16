FA Magazine Recognizes Condor Capital Wealth Management in 2021 RIA Ranking

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / We are pleased to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management was recognized in the 2021 RIA Ranking by Financial Advisor Magazine. In the ranking, 607 firms were recognized, and Condor was listed as rank 268. Condor is listed under the assets under management category of $1 billion and over.

Reaching 80,000 qualified readers each month, Financial Advisor Magazine delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in the complex area of wealth management. Every year, the publication conducts a survey to determine the best registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the country based on information submitted by individual firms. Companies are ranked based on the total of their discretionary and nondiscretionary assets, percentage growth in total assets, and percentage growth in assets per client.

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J., employing 23 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only wealth management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interests and utilizes an integrated approach to investment management that includes thorough financial planning advice on a complimentary, as-needed basis.

