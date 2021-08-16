- (PLX AI) - Tivoli half year revenue DKK 153.5 million.
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 600 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:10
|Tivoli A/S Half Year EBITDA DKK -55.4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Tivoli half year revenue DKK 153.5 million.• Outlook FY revenue DKK 600 million
► Artikel lesen
|11:04
|Tivoli A/S: Interim Report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2021 - Expected 1st half year significantly affected by Corona
|02.07.
|Tivoli A/S Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 600 Million on Slower Reopening
|(PLX AI) - Tivoli cuts outlook for FY revenue to DKK 600 million from DKK 600-700 million previously.• Keeps loss before tax outlook of around DKK 75-100 million• Says the reopening of the Garden is...
► Artikel lesen
|02.07.
|Tivoli A/S: Tivoli is updating its expectations for the result for 2021 after the uncertainty about compensation
|29.04.
|Tivoli A/S - Course of the Annual General Meeting
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TIVOLI A/S
|-
|-