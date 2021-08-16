

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech's producer prices increased in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index grew 7.8 year-on-year in July, following a 6.1 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 6.7 percent rise.



Prices for water supply gained 5.9 percent yearly in July and those for manufacturing products cost increased 9.5 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying rose 2.0 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning gained by 0.5 percent.



Among the main industrial grouping, prices for intermediate goods increased 15.5 percent and those of energy accelerated 9.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in July. Economists had forecast a 0.7 percent increase.



