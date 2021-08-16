NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 August 2021 were: 970.99p Capital only 976.21p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 30,000 ordinary shares on 13th August 2021, the Company has 97,363,784 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.