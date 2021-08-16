Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

(metrics compared to second quarter of 2020)

Total Payment Volume of $32.3 billion, increased 41%

Revenue of $384.3 million, increased 13%

Net income attributable to the Company of $6.6 million, compared to net loss of $15.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $118.8 million, increased 8%

Reaffirmed 2021 full year outlook

Philip McHugh, CEO of Paysafe, stated, "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto. Paysafe also continues to drive value across the other pillars of our strategy, including strong execution on our cost program and our recently announced acquisitions in Latin America, creating the largest open banking solution in the region. In total, we remain confident in our 2021 outlook and the years ahead as we continue to see the combination of our eCommerce gateway, digital wallets, online banking, and eCash solutions as a true differentiator in the market."

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Excluding the direct marketing vertical and a 2020 business divestiture, growth from all other revenue was 23% compared to the prior year

Continued strong momentum in North American iGaming, including 48% revenue growth; piloting enhanced Skrill digital wallet for U.S. iGaming with eight major brands

Expanded digital commerce across attractive verticals including digital goods (e.g., eCash live on Microsoft Store on Xbox), crypto (e.g., added 22 new cryptocurrencies to Skrill digital wallet), financial services (multiple eCash wins) and travel (e.g., launched safeguarding solution for travel industry)

68% volume growth in U.S. Acquiring compared to the prior year

Delivered on transformation initiatives, including $17 million of cost savings achieved year to date of approximately $30 million targeted for 2021

Announced acquisitions of PagoEfectivo and SafetyPay, leading open banking solutions in Latin America

Appointment of Mark Brooker brings deep iGaming experience and further strengthens Paysafe's Board

Basis of Presentation

The financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included in this press release reflect, and is based upon, information of Paysafe Limited after giving effect to the transaction with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation II ("FTAC") completed on March 30, 2021 (as further discussed below under Reorganization and Recapitalization (the "Transaction"). The comparative financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 is based upon information of Pi Jersey Holdco 1.5 Limited (the "Accounting Predecessor"), prior to giving effect to the Transaction. Prior to the Transaction, Paysafe Limited had no material operations, assets or liabilities.

As of December 31, 2020, an out of period adjustment related to the period ended March 31, 2020 was identified and corrected for the impairment of certain Digital Wallet's intangible assets. This resulted in the overstatement of Intangible assets, net and understatement of Impairment expense on intangible assets, net of $21.4 million ($15.8 million net of tax), respectively, as of March 31, 2020. The prior period results have been revised to reflect the correction of this misstatement.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary of Consolidated Results

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 384,343 341,034 761,767 700,699 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) 228,565 214,789 454,952 445,066 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 6,597 (15,901 (54,050 (85,193 Adjusted EBITDA 118,804 110,375 232,034 223,145 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.9 32.4 30.5 31.8

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $384.3 million, an increase of 13%, compared to $341.0 million in the prior year. Growth was partially offset by an $8.8 million impact of a business divestiture (Pay Later) in October 2020. Excluding Pay Later, revenue increased 16%. Revenue performance compared to the prior year also reflects the impact of actions taken to improve the Company's overall risk/reward profile in certain markets and channels, specifically related to the exit of certain clients in the direct marketing vertical, which had an unfavorable impact on growth.

Excluding the divested business and the direct marketing vertical, growth from all other revenue was approximately 23% compared to the prior year, reflecting growth from all three segments. In eCash Solutions, growth was supported by extended COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe and an associated increase in online consumer spending. In Integrated Processing, growth was driven by the U.S. acquiring business, which continued to benefit from the macroeconomic recovery, as well as growth across integrated eCommerce, including iGaming and other specialized eCommerce verticals. Digital Wallet growth was driven by favorable foreign currency movement, a higher level of sporting events as well as crypto and trading activity, partially offset by the impact of targeted actions and country exits that occurred in 2020.

Net income attributable to the Company for the second quarter was $6.6 million, compared to a loss of $15.9 million in the prior year. Results included a fair value gain on the measurement of the warrant liability at period-end. This increase was partially offset by a $20.1 million increase in interest expense, reflecting the expense of capitalized debt fees as a result of debt repayment, as well as the impact of income tax expense of $16.7 million in the second quarter compared with an income tax benefit of $2.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $118.8 million, an increase of 8%, compared to $110.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 150 basis points to 30.9%, reflecting business mix, including the headwind from the high margin direct marketing vertical, as described above. These impacts were partially offset by strong cost optimization. Additionally, the prior year margin benefited from temporary cost reductions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second quarter net cash from operating activities was negative $7.7 million, compared to positive $123.5 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $54.6 million, compared to $96.2 million in the prior year.

Summary of Segment Results

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, YoY June 30, YoY ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 2020 change 2021 2020 change Revenue: Integrated Processing 191,242 178,397 7.2 368,145 364,614 1.0 Digital Wallet 97,271 91,108 6.8 192,194 199,601 -3.7 eCash Solutions 103,876 75,998 36.7 216,792 145,067 49.4 Intersegment (8,046 (4,469 80.0 (15,364 (8,583 79.0 Total Revenue 384,343 341,034 12.7 761,767 700,699 8.7 Adjusted EBITDA: Integrated Processing 45,764 52,050 -12.1 90,691 107,264 -15.5 Digital Wallet 46,927 40,305 16.4 84,700 93,999 -9.9 eCash Solutions 43,033 27,297 57.6 91,104 50,164 81.6 Unallocated Corporate (16,920 (9,277 82.4 (34,461 (28,282 21.8 Total Adjusted EBITDA 118,804 110,375 7.6 232,034 223,145 4.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin: Integrated Processing 23.9 29.2 (530) bps 24.6 29.4 (480) bps Digital Wallet 48.2 44.2 400 bps 44.1 47.1 (300) bps eCash Solutions 41.4 35.9 550 bps 42.0 34.6 740 bps Total Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.9 32.4 (150) bps 30.5 31.8 (130) bps

Financial Guidance

($ in millions) Q3 2021 Full Year 2021 Revenue $360 $375 $1,530 $1,550 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) $210 $220 $930 $970 Adjusted EBITDA $95- $110 $480 $495

Refinancing

In the second quarter Paysafe refinanced its existing senior secured loan facility totaling $2.1 billion with a combination of a new $1.1 billion senior secured loan facility and $0.9 billion of senior secured notes, as well as increased its revolving credit facility from $225 million to $305 million. The refinancing extended the Company's maturity profile, lowered its borrowing rate and improved Paysafe's financial flexibility.

Webcast and Conference Call

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results today at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). The webcast and supplemental information can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.

Time Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT Hosts Philip McHugh, Chief Executive Officer and Director Izzy Dawood, Chief Financial Officer Webcast Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides Dial in 877-407-3037 (U.S. toll-free) 215-268-9852 (International)

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Reorganization and Recapitalization (the "Transaction")

On March 30, 2021, Paysafe completed the previously announced transaction with FTAC, a special purpose acquisition company, which resulted in Paysafe Limited acquiring, and becoming the successor to, the Accounting Predecessor. Simultaneously, it completed the merger with FTAC with an exchange of the shares and warrants issued by Paysafe Limited for those of FTAC. The acquisition was accounted for as a capital reorganization followed by the merger with FTAC, which was treated as a recapitalization. Following the transaction, both the Accounting Predecessor and FTAC are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Paysafe Limited. Upon completion of the Transaction, the common stock and warrants began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols "PSFE" and "PSFE WS," respectively, on March 31, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Paysafe Limited's ("Paysafe," "PSFE" or the "Company") actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "anticipate," "appear," "approximate," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions (or the negative version of such words or expressions) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Paysafe's expectations with respect to future performance.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. While the Company believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities; complying with and changes in money laundering regulations, financial services regulations, consumer and business privacy and data use regulations or other regulations in Bermuda, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, the United States, Canada and elsewhere; changes in our relationships with banks, payment card networks, issuers and financial institutions; risk related to processing online payments for merchants and customers engaged in the online gambling and foreign exchange trading sectors; risks related to our focus on specialized and high-risk verticals; risks related to becoming an unwitting party to fraud or be deemed to be handling proceeds of crimes being committed by customers; our ability to satisfy closing conditions related to acquisitions and risks associated with the integration of acquisitions; the effects of chargebacks, merchant insolvency and consumer deposit settlement risk; changes to our continued financial institution sponsorship; failure to hold, safeguard or account accurately for merchant or customer funds; risks related to the availability, integrity and security of internal and external IT transaction processing systems and services; failure of third parties to comply with contractual obligations; changes and compliance with payment card network operating rules; substantial and increasingly intense competition worldwide in the global payments industry; the COVID-19 pandemic, including the resulting global economic uncertainties; risks related to developing and maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; managing our growth effectively, including growing our revenue pipeline; any difficulties maintaining a strong and trusted brand; keeping pace with rapid technological developments; risks associated with the significant influence of our principal shareholders; terrorism; and other factors included in the "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F and in other filings we make with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) ($ in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 247,801 387,616 Customer accounts and other restricted cash, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,428 and $4,096, respectively 1,249,268 1,376,236 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,102 and $25,035, respectively 129,708 117,410 Settlement receivables, net of allowance credit losses of $4,571 and $5,859, respectively 170,890 223,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,780 63,252 Related party receivables current 6,733 6,271 Contingent consideration receivable current 2,964 26,668 Total current assets 1,880,144 2,200,536 Deferred tax assets 17,390 17,669 Property, plant and equipment, net 14,431 18,691 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,574 40,187 Intangible assets, net 1,461,324 1,524,817 Goodwill 3,483,539 3,481,816 Contingent consideration receivable non-current 125,107 Other assets noncurrent 1,859 508 Total non-current assets 5,014,117 5,208,795 Total assets 6,894,261 7,409,331 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities 211,433 231,724 Short-term debt 6,280 15,400 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 1,404,975 1,552,187 Operating lease liabilities current 8,635 8,969 Income taxes payable 7,355 8,161 Contingent consideration payable current 10,495 5,820 Derivative financial liabilities, current 16,506 2,651 Total current liabilities 1,665,679 1,824,912 Non-current debt 2,114,909 3,246,871 Related party payables non-current 195,228 Operating lease liabilities non-current 30,489 34,540 Deferred tax liabilities 121,352 122,519 Warrant liabilities 194,044 Derivative financial liabilities non-current 47,547 Liability for share-based compensation 12,153 Contingent consideration payable non-current 4,142 3,742 Other liabilities non-current 968 969 Total non-current liabilities 2,478,057 3,651,416 Total liabilities 4,143,736 5,476,328 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,039 (2,419 Shareholders' equity in the Company 2,612,840 1,921,705 Non-controlling interest 137,685 11,298 Total shareholders' equity 2,750,525 1,933,003 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,894,261 7,409,331

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 384,343 341,034 761,767 700,699 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 155,778 126,245 306,815 255,633 Selling, general and administrative 113,037 104,414 307,035 221,921 Depreciation and amortization 70,114 67,492 135,576 136,991 Impairment expense on intangible assets 1,357 5,038 1,935 79,403 Restructuring and other costs 4,518 4,359 7,488 10,006 (Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net (28 (28 261 Operating income (loss) 39,567 33,486 2,946 (3,516 Other income (expense), net 46,558 (9,498 79,083 (24,578 Interest expense, net (62,650 (42,531 (125,019 (80,754 Income (loss) before taxes 23,475 (18,543 (42,990 (108,848 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,690 (2,714 10,754 (23,768 Net income (loss) 6,785 (15,829 (53,744 (85,080 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 188 72 306 113 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 6,597 (15,901 (54,050 (85,193 Net income (loss) 6,785 (15,829 (53,744 (85,080 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of $0: (Gain) Loss on foreign currency translation (12,956 4,601 (4,458 15,642 Total comprehensive income (loss) 19,741 (20,430 (49,286 (100,722 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 188 72 306 113 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company 19,553 (20,502 (49,592 (100,835

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (53,744 (85,080 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 135,576 136,991 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,245 (10,255 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 4,714 (24,547 Interest expense, net 69,155 22,908 Share based compensation 84,117 Other (income) expense, net (75,901 10,459 Impairment expense on intangible assets 1,935 79,403 Allowance for credit losses and other 9,600 27,897 (Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net (28 261 Non-cash lease expense 4,909 5,085 Movements in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (21,342 (29,457 Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and related party receivables (9,282 4,048 Settlement receivables, net 44,113 33,155 Accounts payable, other liabilities, and related party payables (21,139 (19,065 Funds payable and amounts due to customers (116,268 (15,073 Income tax payable (17,650 (1,688 Net cash flows from operating activities 41,010 135,042 Cash flows in investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (1,169 (1,722 Purchase of merchant portfolios (36,703 (3,241 Purchase of other intangible assets (37,452 (28,034 Net cash outflow on acquisition of subsidiary (23,531 Net cash flows used in investing activities (98,855 (32,997 Cash flows from financing activities Net cash inflow from reorganization and recapitalization 1,167,874 Payment of equity issuance costs (149,496 Proceeds from loans and borrowings 2,112,816 235,435 Repayments of loans and borrowings (3,267,269 (95,059 Payment of debt issuance costs (1,068 Payments under derivative financial instruments, net (31,515 (2,617 Cash outflow on foreign exchange forward contract (6,504 Proceeds under line of credit 300,000 205,867 Repayments under line of credit (300,000 (185,230 Contingent consideration received 7,942 Contingent consideration paid (1,002 (748 Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (168,222 157,648 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (40,716 2,638 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash during the period (266,783 262,331 Less: Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents classified within current assets held for sale (1,422 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash during the year (266,783 260,909 Cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash at beginning of the period (1) 1,763,852 1,382,361 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period, including customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,497,069 1,643,270

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 247,801 502,560 Customer accounts and other restricted cash, net 1,249,268 1,140,710 Total cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash, net 1,497,069 1,643,270

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. This includes Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization), Gross Profit Margin (excluding depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP").

Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) is defined as revenue less cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization). Gross Profit Margin (excluding depreciation and amortization) is defined as Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue. Management believes Gross Profit to be a useful profitability measure to assess the performance of our businesses and ability to manage cost.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) before the impact of income tax (benefit)/expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, impairment expense on intangible assets, restructuring and other costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of a subsidiaries and other assets, net, and other income/(expense), net. These adjustments also include certain costs and transaction items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful profitability measure to assess the performance of our businesses and improves the comparability of operating results across reporting periods.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows provided by/used in operating activities, adjusted for the impact of capital expenditure, payments relating to restructuring and other costs, cash paid for interest and movements in customer accounts and other restricted cash. Capital expenditure includes purchases of property plant equipment and purchases of other intangible assets, including software development costs. Capital expenditure does not include purchases of merchant portfolios. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, including Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when considered together with the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, provide users with useful supplemental information in comparing the operating results across reporting periods by excluding items that are not considered indicative of Paysafe's core operating performance. In addition, management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information in assessing the Company's results on a basis that fosters comparability across periods by excluding the impact on the Company's reported GAAP results of acquisitions and dispositions that have occurred in such periods. However, these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Paysafe's financial results or position. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to revenue, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP.

You should be aware that Paysafe's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. In addition, the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Profit provided herein have not been reconciled to comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. We have reconciled the historical non-GAAP financial measures presented herein to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) 6,785 (15,829 (53,744 (85,080 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,690 (2,714 10,754 (23,768 Interest expense, net 62,650 42,531 125,019 80,754 Depreciation and amortization 70,114 67,492 135,576 136,991 Share based compensation expense 3,276 84,117 Impairment expense on intangible assets 1,357 5,038 1,935 79,403 Restructuring and other costs 4,518 4,359 7,488 10,006 (Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiaries and other assets, net (28 (28 261 Other (income) expense, net (46,558 9,498 (79,083 24,578 Adjusted EBITDA 118,804 110,375 232,034 223,145 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.9 32.4 30.5 31.8

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (outflows)/ inflows from operating activities (7,730 123,463 41,010 135,042 Capital Expenditure (23,215 (14,848 (38,621 (29,756 Cash paid for interest 19,011 19,560 55,864 57,846 Payments relating to Restructuring and other costs 725 7,282 4,180 12,124 Movement in Customer Accounts and other restricted cash 65,805 (39,219 100,691 5,369 Free Cash Flow 54,596 96,238 163,124 180,625 Adjusted EBITDA 118,804 110,375 232,034 223,145 Free Cash Flow Conversion 46 87 70 81

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 384,343 341,034 761,767 700,699 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 155,778 126,245 306,815 255,633 Depreciation and amortization 70,114 67,492 135,576 136,991 Gross Profit (1) 158,451 147,297 319,376 308,075 Depreciation and amortization 70,114 67,492 135,576 136,991 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) 228,565 214,789 454,952 445,066

(1) Gross Profit has been calculated as revenue, less cost of services and depreciation and amortization. Gross profit is not presented within the Company's consolidated financial statements.

