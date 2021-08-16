Amcor expands global network of innovation centers

· Building two new sites in Asia and Europe to expand global network, complement existing innovation centers in North America

· Facilities in China and Belgium will feature immersive customer and consumer engagement, advanced analytical and material science labs, pilot lines for product development, and replicate customer operations for onsite packaging trials

· New centers will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with construction of later phases taking into 2023; total investment of $35 million

ZURICH, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging, today announced plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new facilities in Ghent, Belgium, and Jiangyin, China, will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately $35 million.

The new centers expand the global reach of Amcor's innovation network, which currently includes flagship sites such as Neenah, Wisconsin, and Manchester, Michigan, in the US, as well as smaller sites around the world. The broader network will allow customers globally to tap into the company's deep material science expertise and packaging development capabilities.

"Our innovation centers have already become trusted destinations for some of the world's biggest brands as they work to improve both the sustainability of their products and the overall consumer experience," said Peter Konieczny, Chief Commercial Officer for Amcor. "We're excited to expand our global innovation network and remain the growth partner of choice for customers across the world."

The centers announced today will include differentiating features that are in high demand from customers:

Immersive customer experience facilities to generate consumer insights, run co-creation sessions and conduct rapid prototyping.

Advanced analytical and material science labs.

Dedicated pilot manufacturing equipment.

Packaging machinery that replicates customer operations to run trials without disruption to customer production.

The latest packaging recycling and composting know-how across multiple materials.

"Our innovation and design centers offer customers a unique space to test new ideas and technologies across a variety of materials and formats without disrupting commercial operations," said William Jackson, Chief Technology Officer for Amcor's Flexibles business. "Our customers will be able to access our innovation capabilities wherever they are in the world and benefit from a seamless transfer of expertise and knowledge across the network."

Amcor dedicates more than $100 million annually to its industry-leading research and development activities. The company was the first packaging solutions provider pledging to develop all its products to be recyclable or reusable by 2025 and is on track to meet that commitment.

