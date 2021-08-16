According to a new report from Brazilian consultancy Greener, the Latin American country installed 1,450 MW of distributed generation PV systems and just 63 MW of large-scale PV plants in the first half of 2021. Despite the disappointing large-scale performance, the strength of the distributed segment should ensure another record year for the Brazilian solar sector.The Brazilian solar market resumed strong growth in the middle of the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a recent report by Brazilian consultancy Greener, the country imported 4.88 GW worth of PV modules in the first ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...