

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said FDA has approved an expanded label for the company's insulin Lyumjev to include administration via continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion with an insulin pump. The company said the FDA approval was based on results from PRONTO-PUMP-2, a phase 3 treat-to-target study that confirmed the efficacy and safety of Lyumjev when used in insulin pumps in adults with type 1 diabetes.



Lyumjev is a fast-acting insulin, and is used to control high blood sugar in adults with diabetes. Lyumjev was approved by the FDA in June 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

