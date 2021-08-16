

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus decreased in June, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 4.662 billion in June from EUR 4.843 billion in May. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 6.615 billion.



Exports rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent monthly in June, while imports increased 4.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 6.0 percent annually in June and imports gained 43.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain increased 68.0 percent yearly in June, while imports decreased 16.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de