

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation increased in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.0 percent increase in June.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased 5.7 percent yearly in July and those of transport grew 9.3 percent.



Prices for communication gained 1.7 percent and restaurants and hotels rose 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



