The new provisions were published in the country's official journal on Friday and are now in force. Large scale PV plants of up to 100 MW may be built without requesting a license, through a simplified procedure with the national regulator.South Africa"s government has officially raised the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1 MW to 100 MW. The new measure - schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act [ERA] - was published in the country's official journal on Friday. "The amendment follows President [Cyril] Ramaphosa's announcement on June 10, 2021, that the schedule ...

