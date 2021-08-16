Alfi, Inc.: Alfi Study Reveals Ad Ecosystems and Networks, Plus the Rise of Smart Cities, will Fuel Strong Growth in Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising

65% of Advertising Executives Believe Market will be Worth between US$50 Billion and US$55 Billion by 2026, While 30% Expect it to Surpass US$55 Billion

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Seventy-four percent of global senior advertising executives strongly believe developing and expanding ad ecosystems and networks, in line with the rise of smart cities, will offer explosive growth opportunities in the Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising market, according to new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform. Furthermore, 93% believe that society has become more digitized during the COVID-19 crisis, which will fuel expansion in the DOOH advertising market.

"Digital technology in outdoor advertising offers advertisers and brands the advantage of reaching target audiences with relevant content and increased interaction levels at a relatively lower cost than traditional advertising," said Paul Pereira, CEO, Alfi. "Increased popularity of these features and reliance on intelligent screens that include our software is preparing brands to capitalize on the shifting advertising market."

Additionally, six out of ten (61%) senior advertising executives interviewed believe strongly that given the inherent characteristics of outdoor advertising, digital technology is becoming well integrated with the changes in consumers' interaction with advertisers.

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising is traditional (i.e., non-digital and non-programmatic) outdoor advertising, targeting consumers when they are in public places, commuting to work, or in specific commercial locations. DOOH advertising is OOH powered by technology that provides features including tracking, retargeting, personalization of ads, and greater attribution and measurement of campaigns.

"As consumer preferences and lifestyles continue to change, the focus for brands and advertisers should remain on catering to people's unique needs," added Pereira. "Alfi is already seeing an increase in consumers' interest in, and willingness to, interact with digital advertising outside of their homes when the content is interesting and well-targeted."

Advertisers are increasingly demanding improved performance and capabilities from the ad technology they utilize. Alfi provides data rich reporting functionality that informs advertisers that someone viewed their ad, the number of views, and each viewer's reaction to the ad, as well as analytics, accountability, transparency, proof of engagement and actual impressions.

Methodology

Alfi commissioned market research company, PureProfile, to survey 100 senior advertising professionals from across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany. and Asia. Interviews were conducted online in June 2021.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

