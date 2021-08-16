

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ferocity of the delta variant of the coronavirus and fears of a faltering growth story from China today flattened much of the fury seen in the London stock market in the past few trading sessions. FTSE 100 has by now suffered deeper losses than its German and French peers and is currently trading at 7149.90, down 0.95 percent from Friday's close of 7218.71.



Only 10 scrips in the 101-scrip index have advanced from Friday's levels while the remaining scrips have either declined or stagnated at previous close.



Coca Cola HBC has advanced by 1.31 percent followed by London Stock Exchange with 0.88 percent uptick. Ocado group and Severn Trent have gained more than 0.40 percent.



Burberry group is the greatest laggard in today's trade with a loss of 3.47 percent.



Royal Dutch Shell tracked the fall in crude oil prices to shed more than 2 percent. Retail chain Next has also corrected more than 2 percent.



In the metals and mining space, Glencore has declined 2.67 percent whereas Rio Tinto has corrected by 2.00 percent.



HSBC Holdings which has agreed to buy French insurer Axa's Singapore operations has also lost more than 1 percent.



GBPUSD pair is hovering at 1.3859 level.



Markets await data on unemployed claimant count, inflation and retail sales for July as well as Gfk consumer confidence number for August later in the week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de