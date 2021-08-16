Jupiter Wellness, Inc.: Jupiter Wellness Applies for IND number from the US Food and Drug Administration

Following positive results from the JW-100 investigator initiated trials for Eczema, Jupiter Wellness to commence US FDA program

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced it has requested an IND number from the US Federal Drug Administration in preparation for a pre-IND submission to review preclinical and clinical studies for the use of JW-100 in the treatment of patients with mild to moderate eczema.

The preparation of the pre-IND briefing document has been co-ordinated by a team of scientific, clinical and regulatory experts at Applied Biology Inc., (Irvine, CA) in concert with pharmaceutical and manufacturing expertise at Jupiter Wellness Inc.

Jupiter Wellness previously reported that in a double-blinded, placebo controlled clinical trial of 55 patients using JW-100 was shown to significantly reduce ISGA scores in 50% of adult patients suffering from eczema after two weeks of use.

"The request of an IND number and filing of an IND is a natural step forward as we expand our clinical program and ultimately seek FDA approval for a prescription medicine for the treatment of eczema" said Dr Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer at Jupiter Wellness. "Jupiter Wellness is committed to providing rapid-and-consistent relief for the majority of people suffering from eczema."

