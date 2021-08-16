Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Reports 43% Increase in Revenue for its Q2 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021").

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2021 (compared with Q2 2020)

Revenue increased 43% to $1.1 million

Gross profit increased 46% to $0.8 million

Gross margin increased to 69.5% from 68.3%

Management Commentary

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Many of our Service 800 clients took the time during the pandemic to begin strategic planning with us to grow their business with us through renewals, expansion, and developing better ways to grow our programs with each and every one of them for the future. Renewals have been strong during the last six months and we anticipate revenue getting back in line with exceeding our expectations as we progress further into the year."

Pursglove, concluded, "The pandemic helped our customers recognize the value that Service 800 brings to its clients in the form of providing valuable information to not only help their growth within their own companies, but also help them be better providers to their customers as well. We continue to look forward to growth into each division of our clients. We value these customers and seek to achieve positive growth we have set for the remainder of the year and moving onwards for future years to come."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 :

Revenue: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $1.1 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 43%, compared with $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 :

Revenue: For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $2.2 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 10%, compared with $2.0 million for the same period last year.

The Company filed its Form 10-Q on August 12, 2021.

Click here https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1386049/000109690621001956/byoc-20210630.htm to view.

About Beyond Commerce, Inc.

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com and

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

