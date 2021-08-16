

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom major T-Mobile USA Inc. is investigating the validity of a claim on an online forum that the personal data of over 100 million customers have been breached, reports said.



According to a report from Vice Media's Motherboard technology-news site, the forum's post does not specifically mention T-Mobile, but the seller said it was obtained from T-Mobile servers.



The breached data is said to include information related to social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, and driver licenses information. Some of these data are up for sale in exchange for bitcoin.



The hacker reportedly is asking for 6 Bitcoin for a portion of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses. The remaining data is being sold privately.



The seller told Motherboard in an online chat that they compromised multiple servers related to T-Mobile.



T-Mobile spokesperson said, 'We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time.'



