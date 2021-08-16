- (PLX AI) - ALK-Abello board member Bertil Lindmark buys 201 shares at DKK 2,962 per share.
|ALK-Abello Board Member Lindmark Buys Shares for About DKK 600,000
|ALK Abello: Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff
|ALK-Abello Q2 Revenue DKK 868 Million vs. Estimate DKK 872 Million
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello outlook FY revenue growth 10-12%.• Outlook FY EBITDA DKK 450-500 million
|ALK Abello: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2021
|ALK-Abello Lifts Outlook, but Consensus Is Already at Higher End for Revenue
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello shares gained today after the company lifted outlook for the year, but consensus is already at or above the higher end of the new range. • Revenue is now expected to grow 10-12%...
