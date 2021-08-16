

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines said that it is exercising options early on 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft. The option aircraft are now firm commitments for 2023 and 2024. The additional commitment brings Alaska's total firm 737-9 order to 93 aircraft, five of which are currently in service.



Alaska announced a restructured agreement with Boeing in December 2020 to acquire 68 737-9 aircraft between 2021 to 2024, with options for another 52 deliveries between 2023 and 2026.



In 2021, Alaska Airlines has exercised 25 of the options, including 13 planes in May. As part of the transaction, Alaska will add 25 options to backfill the ones that have been exercised.



