Verisk Analytics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering Telematics Data Exchange for Usage-Based Insurance in North America

By enabling connections across a vast network of telematics data sources, the Verisk Data Exchange enhances the accuracy and efficiency of insurance underwriting

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American telematics data exchange market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq: VRSK) with the 2021 North American Company of the Year Award for pioneering connected telematics data exchange technology. With the largest data repository of connected vehicle driving data in North America, the Verisk Data Exchange provides significant value to consumers, insurers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Consumers benefit from personalized premiums, insurers gain unprecedented access to telematics data from connected vehicles and operational efficiencies for their usage-based insurance (UBI) programs, and OEMs are able to deliver enhanced connected services that enrich the overall ownership experience for their drivers.

"Verisk has successfully built a platform that supports major stakeholders, such as insurers and OEMs, while planning for the future of connectivity," said Niranjan Manohar, Consulting Director, Mobility. "By providing instant access to telematics data from connected vehicles, its platform allows insurers to assess risks accurately. The resulting operational efficiencies enable them to not only streamline underwriting processes but identify and retain safer drivers and increase customer touchpoints."

With driver cosent, Verisk's platform collects data from more than 8 million telematics-equipped vehicles through relationships with four major OEMs: Ford, GM, Honda, and Hyundai. Through Verisk's risk analytics capabilities and reach to insurers, these OEM alliance partners can deliver high-value connected services that enhance the ownership experience, helping drivers improve and making it easier to unlock behavior-based discounts. Even though other telematics service providers draw data from millions of vehicles, few companies can boast the network effect that Verisk achieves through its Verisk Data Exchange.

In addition to connected vehicles, the platform also supports other sources of telematics data: third-party telematics solution providers (TSPs), aftermarket hardware solutions, and smartphones. This source-agnostic approach allows the Verisk Data Exchange to support both personal and commercial lines of auto insurance.

The data exchange model changes the dynamics between insurers and customers by enabling continuous and ongoing interactions. As connected vehicles become standard, insurers will find it easier to onboard new customers to usage-based insurance (UBI) policies because embedded telematics requires no additional monitoring. Verisk's popular DrivingDNA solutions deliver advanced telematics risk scores and normalized telematics data to insurers at point of quote, allowing them to calculate safe driving discounts upfront. Furthermore, insurers can use this data to assess portfolio risk more accurately, create driver scoring models, and improve customer engagement tools, benefitting policy holders.

"In a space that has seen many new entrants emerge, Verisk remains a trusted name with years of experience. Besides four of North America's largest OEMs signing into the network, Verisk serves five of the top 10 insurers as well as numerous other mid-market, regional, and insurtech customers," noted Niranjan Manohar. "As the network of connected vehicles continues to expand, the Verisk Data Exchange is poised to scale and adapt to the needs of insurance partners, OEMs, and drivers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.