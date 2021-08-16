World Biz Magazine Awards Double Recognition to John Adams, CEO and Managing Partner of NGIF

Number 3 on 'Top 100 Innovation CEOs of 2021' & Featured on the Cover of WBM

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeply rooted in the cleantech, financing and energy ecosystem, John Adams is the President and CEO of NGIF Capital Corporation and Managing Partner of NGIF Cleantech Ventures , Canada's first venture capital firm and venture fund created by and for Canada's natural gas sector. He is involved in all aspects of the enterprise, including the responsibility of its three divisions: NGIF Industry Grants, the NGIF Emissions Testing Centre and NGIF Cleantech Ventures.

John has led NGIF through growth and in its four years of raising capital, making investments, growing its portfolio and building companies, the firm has approved financing to over 40 startups, de-risking clean technology solutions in Canada's gas industry. He has been integral to building NGIF's team and its reputation in the innovation and venture capital community, taking new companies and their ideas from concept to commercialization.

John's additional contributions to innovation include occupying numerous board functions and duties. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of the $100 million Clean Resources Innovation Network (CRIN) and is a member of the International Gas Union's Research, Development, and Innovation Committee.

In recognition of John's advancement of innovation in cleantech, World Biz Magazine recently awarded him third place on its global Top 100 Innovation CEOs of 2021 .

John was also selected to join the exclusive group of business luminaries who have graced the cover of World Biz Magazine; an honor exclusively reserved for leaders reshaping industries.

World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrate business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria.

"I am truly thankful to be selected as No. 3 of the World Biz Magazine Top 100 Innovation CEOs of 2021," said John. "It is an honor to be in the distinguished ranks of the other innovation CEOs and is a testament to the NGIF team and our investors."

Mike Walters, Editor in Chief of World Biz Magazine: "We received over 40,000 entries for this year's awards. To be selected in the Top 3 of our 100 winners reflects John Adams' success as an innovation driver reshaping the venture capital and cleantech industry. NGIF Capital Corporation's approach to cleantech investments with industry validation and customer creation has the potential to reshape the future of Natural Gas, it is unrivalled globally."

World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries.

